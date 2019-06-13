Ariana Grande is making a sizeable donation to Planned Parenthood in the wake of a wave of anti-abortion laws in the South.

The pop star is giving US$250,000 ($380,000) in proceeds from a concert in Atlanta last week to the reproductive health non-profit organisation.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Leana Wen said.

"Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives."

Advertisement

Grande is the latest in a slew of Hollywood types to take action against Georgia's controversial "heartbeat bill", which bans abortions in almost all cases and was signed into law last month by Governor Brian Kemp.

More than 40 celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer wrote to Kemp pledging to urge Hollywood studios to move TV and movie production away from the state.