However, in the most recent photo, she's gained weight, and while she said at times it was "hard", she explained she would "much rather be curvier/bigger/thicker" if it meant she could be "free" from diet culture.
"When I was stuck in the diet mentality, I kept thinking that the smaller I got, the more I'd love myself. That the thinner I was, the happier I'd be. That the lower that number on the scales was, the worthier I became," she wrote.
Despite losing more than 50kg, Kate said "it was never enough".
Another said: "Totally relate to this, Kate! Though I still struggle with the topic …"
"This SPEAKS to me. Killin' it in 2019 girl!" someone else shared.
"Thanks for sharing this. Such an important and relatable message," another agreed.
In another post, Kate described in more detail how she felt about the change to her body image, telling fans "gaining weight is just a side effect of living your best life".
"For me, when I stopped dieting and started eating intuitively, weight gain was the result. After years of deprivation and dieting, it was inevitable that I was going to eat beyond the point of fullness and give my body all of the foods I had restricted for so long," she said.
She went on to describe how "gaining weight can be hard" — but when comparing her happiness and quality of life now to what it was before, it is "so much better" since she stopped dieting.
Kate - who still eats well and trains but has "zero obsession" with diets - shared her weight loss story with news.com.au in 2016, explaining she'd initially gained weight because she loved takeaways.
Her decision to start dieting came when her then size-20 frame began giving her health issues, explaining her feet once became so swollen, she was left in crippling pain and unable to drive.
She went on to drop five dress sizes and used intense Crossfit workouts to maintain her weight loss without having to go under the knife.
Now a size 16, she's embraced her natural figure and become a successful body positive ambassador, sharing videos about her journey to self-love on her YouTube channel Dedikated Lifestyle - where she said she no longer weighs herself and has accepted her "flaws".