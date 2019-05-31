In support of World Smokefree Day, a smokefree expo is being held at Raetihi on Friday to raise awareness about ways to quit smoking.

The vape to quit expo will be at the Raetihi Community Hub from 10am and will involve demonstrations, health activities and competitions.

Whanganui Stop Smoking service facilitator Jan Power has organised the event on behalf of a more rural community that has not had such an expo in several years, she says.

"It is based around smoking but I'm trying to get as many organisations involved as possible that people can interact with," she said.

Several cancer foundations are involved. The Bowel Cancer Foundation is raising awareness by having a giant inflatable bowel with the key message that stopping smoking can help prevent a variety of cancers.

In another display, designed to show the harm caused by second-hand smoke, a car will be filled with a smoke-like steam, mimicking the effects of smoking in the car.

Nicotine replacements products will be on display and a Whanganui vape shop will demonstrate the use of vaping to as an aid to quit smoking.

Whanganui District Health Board is supporting the expo in a number of ways.

Health promoter Sonya Toleafoa will be raising awareness about smokeless tobacco products and their accessibility.

She says there has been great support from the Raetihi community and local iwi.

Multiple healthcare providers from around the district will be on hand to share information with the public.