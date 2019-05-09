Amber Vito, the wife of Ex-All Black Victor Vito, has opened up on the realities of a post-baby body.

The mum who recently gave birth to her third child took to social media to share her "gratitude" towards her body.

The post read: "I've been pregnant and given birth 3 times in a span of a little over 4 years... Induced, natural, C-section, I've done it all!"

"I've breastfed for 2 and a half of those years and am doing it day and night once again."

She continued: "This body has created 3 beautiful healthy babies; it's nourished them, kept up with them, and protected them ever since they came into the world. It's undergone surgery, daily croissants, periods of punishing exercise, and times of total laziness."

"Here we are again, 7 weeks postpartum, a 23kg weight gain in pregnancy, a wardrobe of clothes that don't fit and a whole new shape," she wrote on Instagram.

"My overwhelming feeling? Gratitude for my squishy tummy that carried new life, for my soft breast that nourishes it, and my larger arms that rock my baby to sleep."

The response to the third time mum's post was overwhelmingly supportive.

"You go girl!" wrote one follower.

"You are awesome," wrote another.

Amber and Vito wed in 2014 and share three children, Karlos, Cruz and Talia.

In 2016 they relocated their family to France when Vito signed a three-year deal with top 14 French club La Rochelle.

Amber is also the co-author of The Rugby Pantry cookbook with Israel Dagg's wife Daisy.