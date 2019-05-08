A year ago Lynett Jonker flew to New Zealand from South Africa to help look after her newborn grandson. Months later she was diagnosed with lung cancer and given seven months to live.

Now Jonker's daughter, Melanie Wasserman, is battling to cover her mother's medical costs, and jumping through hoops to get her back to South Africa for treatment.

Jonker, 61, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, which means that the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and stomach lining.

She requires chemotherapy to treat the disease, but in New Zealand this would cost her over $150,000.

Wasserman told the Herald her mother was denied treatment in New Zealand as she is not a resident, but was also told she could not fly home without medical clearance.

She now has to wait several weeks before the necessary tests can be carried out, while her New Zealand medical bill has grown to over $29,000.

"We desperately need her to go back to South Africa. Without treatment the doctors gave her seven months to live - that was six weeks ago," Wasserman said.

"But the airline is very scared to let her fly because obviously no one wants to take the risk of something happening on the plane.

"I am worried she is going to die over here and not have the ability to go back to South Africa for the treatment and the chance to live."

Lynett Jonker with her 1-year-old grandson Will. Photo / Supplied

Wasserman's father, Will Jansen van Rensburg, died from lung cancer in 2005, so she is devastated to be facing losing another family member.

"I don't want for us to go through this again. It is like, why is this happening to us?

"It has been a really tough ride. She came especially to help me out with my little boy, to help me manage when I go back to work, and now I have to work from home and try and take care of my mum."

Wasserman, who moved to New Zealand seven years ago and is now a citizen, has turned to Givealittle to raise money for her mother's medical costs.

"One test costs $800, but the doctor is yet to tell us what else she needs. She also needs a lot of medication, with just the inhaler she got costing $250 a month. We desperately need help," she said.

Wasserman said before her mother fell ill, she was an "amazing" woman.

"She would leave anything and everything to help you out. She is an amazing person."

Wasserman said her 1-year-old son Will, born via IVF, was the most important thing to Jonker.

"It doesn't matter how sick she is, she cuddles him and tells him she loves him every day."

She said the family had prepared for the worst, and arranged future birthday cards for Will from his grandmother.

"So if she isn't here, I can pass them on," she said.

"My mum is my rock and I don't know how I am going to do this life without her.

"But if she is not healthy enough to go back, and New Zealand won't give her the treatment, then what do we do?"

• Go to Givealittle to help Lynett Jonker with her cancer treatment.