A man is dead after a workplace incident in East Tamaki.

A police spokeswoman said officers were at a workplace incident in Cryers Rd.

WorkSafe has been notified that a man died at the scene, she said.

"There is no further information available at this time."

St John rushed to the incident about 11.39am.

A spokeswoman confirmed that two ambulances attended the callout.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed they had been notified of the fatality.

"We are making inquiries."