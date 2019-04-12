Dad can’t stop tears at news his bullet-riddled little girl has brain damage.

Shooting victim Wasseim Alsati "cried and cried" when he learnt his 4-year-old daughter Alen had suffered brain damage after being shot several times at Al Noor Mosque.

The little girl, who has been in a critical condition at Starship children's hospital, woke from a coma earlier this week after undergoing multiple surgeries.

While she has made some progress and can recognise her mother's voice, doctors say it could be up to six months before they get a clear idea of her long-term prognosis.

Alen Alsati has woken from her coma but is unable to speak, see, talk or eat by herself. Photo / Supplied

"My daughter doesn't recognise nobody yet. She can't speak, see, talk or eat by herself. She has a tube in her nose. She is not listening or communicating – it is heartbreaking," he told the Weekend Herald.

"We don't know how long she will be like that. It could be forever. We are very emotional and always crying".

The father-of-four, who was also shot numerous times, is struggling to sleep as he relives the horrific events of March 15 when 50 people were killed and dozens badly injured while praying at two Christchurch mosques.

Mosque shooting survivor Alen Alsati is surrounded by family and friends in Starship hospital after waking from a coma. Her father Wasseim Alsati (right) was also injured. Photo / Supplied

The images of that day haunt him, even in his sleep.

"I have nightmares all the time. You can't express it or talk about it. You cannot imagine how bad it is - it is unbearable and painful. Every time I still hear and feel the shots coming at me and my legs collapsing" .

Alsati has had surgery to remove shrapnel and bone out of his hip socket and surgery for a perforated bowel and injury to his pelvis.

He still can't walk properly but hopes to be released from hospital today and will move to a new home near Auckland hospital before starting rehabilitation in three weeks.

His daughter's journey is far more complicated.

"I was very depressed [after the news she has brain damage] but refuse to take pills for my sadness. I feel the faith I have and the prayers from all the people in Auckland and Christchurch keep me upbeat."

Alsati says he is stressed having to provide for his family while he recovers.

"I am under a lot of pressure dealing with everything on my own. I am trying to provide for my family of six. It's very hard because I can't work any more".

He is, however, grateful that his mother, brothers Nadeem and Sabri, and his mother-in-law have flown to New Zealand to support his wife, Asma Daraghmeh, and their children.

"My family want to relocate to New Zealand but they need permanent residence. I need 18 months 'til I start walking again. We have only seen each other once in four years. They are happy to stay and support us. They have seen how safe it is and how much our government has given us".

The award-winning Jordanian barber had to close his hairdressing business after the attacks.

Wassiem Alsati and his daughter Alen Alsati, both injured in the Christchurch mosque attacks

"I won't be able to work for a long, long time. I have six open wounds in my tummy and my hip. I have a screw inside me so I need a long [time] to heal. I use a walking frame to walk a few steps and I am in a wheelchair for the next 10 months.

Nearly $20,000 has been raised on a Givealittle page to help support the family.

Go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/wassiem-alen to donate.