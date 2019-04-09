

The Northland District Health Board won't comment on the impact another round of strike by junior doctors will have on its services while negotiations continue with their union.

Last week, the New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association (NZRDA) which represents junior doctors around the country withdrew its notice of a fifth strike at all public hospitals except those run by the Canterbury DHB following the Christchurch shootings.

Public hospitals in Northland would have been forced to reschedule more than 150 outpatient and elective surgery appointments had the four-day strike gone ahead from Monday, next week.

About 86 junior doctors working in Whangārei, Bay of Islands, Kaitaia and Dargaville hospitals are fighting the Northland DHB to preserve existing clauses in their employment agreements. They want safer working hours that will allow for more flexible rostering.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) directed DHBs and NZRDA to another session of mediated bargaining on Friday last week.

Both parties are currently in mediation but the NZRDA said it members may vote for a five-day strike later this week if no resolution is reached.

If next week's strike had gone ahead NDHB would have been forced to reschedule more than 150 outpatient appointments and elective surgeries. However, it won't say, at this stage, what the impact of a five-day strike would be.

"While parties are in mediation/discussions we would not be making any comment. Also, we have not received a strike notice for any further action," a Northland DHB spokeswoman said.

She said they would have significant contingency planning should any industrial action took place.