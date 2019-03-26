Police are remaining tight-lipped following claims a woman was tortured and beaten in Wellington, suffering serious injuries including a severed finger.

Stuff reports the woman arrived at Wellington Hospital's emergency department yesterday, claiming she had been abducted and tortured.

The woman said she had multiple broken bones, including broken ribs.

"Police received a report of an incident in Central Wellington last week. No arrests have been made at this stage - inquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

"We are unable to comment on the specifics of the investigations."

Capital and Coast District Health Board refused to comment on the incident, referring the Herald to police.

According to Stuff, the woman is reportedly being kept in the orthopaedic ward where she is being guarded by security officers in Wellington Hospital.

Police have been approached for comment by the Herald.