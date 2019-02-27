A mother who arrived early to collect her daughter from her babysitter was horrified to discover the woman breastfeeding the child.

The anonymous working mum wrote into an advice column with US online magazine Slate, explaining she'd found an "amazing" woman to care for her adopted baby daughter.

The mum explained that the babysitting business was run out of the woman's home and she had two of her own children, one slightly older than her adopted daughter.

In hindsight, there was a red flag the mother says she overlooked: The babysitter made it clear she disagreed with feeding babies formula and had asked the woman: "You feed her that slop?"

Advertisement

But at the time the mother thought little of the comment and continued taking her to the babysitter.

It wasn't until two months had passed and the mother arrived early to pick her infant up, that she found the babysitter feeding her child not with formula, but from her own breast.

She said: "I got off work early and decided to pick up my daughter early. There is a side door where parents can enter without knocking, so I did that.

"When I got to the area of the house where my daughter was, I about fell over. The daycare provider was NURSING MY BABY!" she wrote.

She shared that she was furious and "I marched over, took the baby from her arms, and asked her if she was crazy."

But the woman refused to accept she was in the wrong. In fact, she believed she should be thanked for "saving the baby from chemicals".

The nanny insisted she was saving the baby from chemicals and said she should be thanked. Photo / Getty Images

The mother told the advice column: "Obviously, I am not sending my daughter back there, but should I report her to the umbrella company she is under for home day cares, or should I make a huge blast on social media?"

The mother's relative suggested she inform other parents whose children also attended the daycare. But she told the advice column she felt this "might be too much".

The advice columnist responded saying the babysitter should be reported right away.

"This is a huge breach of trust, a total violation, and absolutely worth reporting [...] she should absolutely be reported for this."

Experts say one should seek medical guidance before sharing breast milk as it's speculative for a few reasons including infections, hygiene and possible allergies.