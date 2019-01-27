Sir Richard Branson has claimed to have "the body of a 30 year old" as he prepares to go into space on Virgin Galactic's inaugural flight.

The British billionaire, 68, said: "You do these tests, seeing how long you can plank for, and so on," he said. "The nice thing is I've got down to the body of a 30 year old. I'm trying to get down to the body of a 20 year old."

Detailing his miraculous fitness regime, Sir Richard told the Sunday Telegraph that he plays tennis every day, kite surfs and spends a daily hour in the gym performing exercises with weights and bands, reports Telegraph UK.

In his bid for a younger body, ahead of his reincarnation as an astronaut this summer, he also limits his alcohol consumption through only allowing a small amount to be poured into his glass at a time.

While Sir Richard may be trying to cut his physical age by more than four decades, he is not, he says, "on a mission to live forever" but "to live as long as possible in the body of a 30 year old."

Sir Richard Branson 'planking'. Photo / Virgin.com

He said: "It sounds like I spend a lot of time looking after my body, which is true. But I believe the day extends because you are feeling so good. I get more work done every day than I ever would if I was feeling lethargic.

"And of course if you get fit you watch a bit what you drink. If someone pours red wine I ask them to put a little bit in at a time, so maybe throughout an evening I get through a glass of wine. Finally I feel I've got that balance.

"And you can go one of two ways when you reach 70. You can either let yourself go and say I'm accepting I'm 70. Or you think, let's really enjoy life, and keep kiting for another 20 years."

