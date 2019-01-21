The 'Serenity' actor - who has Levi, 10, Vida, nine, and Livingston, six, with wife Camila Alves - admitted his youngest son, in particular, doesn't always like to talk about his problems so he's come up with a unique physical way to get through disputes.

He said of Livingston: "He's a literal handful, meaning he's the comedian as well as he's the bruiser.

"He sometimes doesn't like to use his words enough to get his point across. He gets a little of that from me, sometimes maybe. I like to wrestle. We have a wrestling mat. When you come in the door that's what we have out there, so if someone's got really something that they want to contest and they don't want to talk about it, let's go up on the wrestling mat, gang."

And when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres pointed out it wasn't fair for a grown man to grapple with a six-year-old, the 49-year-old actor laughed: "I'm the one who comes out of it with the bruises!"

When the 'Gold' star's eldest son turned 10, Matthew and Camila took the youngster to see his favourite band, BTS, and had a great time dancing to the K-Pop group's hits.

Matthew said: "Levi wanted to go see BTS for his birthday, his favourite band, BTS.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and their children Levi, Vida and Livingston. Photo / Getty Images

"They're South Korean, and my son is walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert and he knows all the songs. He was rapping Korean.

"We took a couple of his friends, Camila and I went, and we had a blast. We got out of our seats, we got right down in the pit and we broke a sweat dancing."

Meanwhile, when it came to celebrating his own birthday, Matthew threw a party at home - and his co-star Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman were more than just fashionably late for the bash.

He said: "My birthday's on the fourth of November, so we had the party that night. And I didn't notice, but the Hathaways didn't show up.

"The next day, wake up, I was still in my robe around 5 p.m., the time that we had started the party the day before, and the doorbell rings. Balloons, I open up, 'Happy Birthday!' It's Anne, and they're got a bottle of wine, they've got balloons, a gift, and I'm like, 'Great! Come on in.'

"She tells me, she says, 'You were so nice, you didn't say anything at the gate. You brought us in, open the bottle of wine, poured everyone a glass, and said, 'You do know my birthday was yesterday.' Anyway we did party into 2 a.m. that night."