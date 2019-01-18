A man who was trapped in machinery at an East Tāmaki packaging plant today is now in a stable condition in hospital.

St John said it was called at 2.33pm about the accident at Visy Industrial Packaging at 100 Harris Rd in the South Auckland industrial area.

"An ambulance is on site and a manager and a trauma doctor, who has gone in a rapid-response jeep," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the ambulance had taken a male patient in his mid-40s to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

However a hospital spokeswoman said at 3.50pm that he was now in a stable condition.

WorkSafe said: "We have been notified of an incident in East Tāmaki where a worker has become trapped in a piece of machinery. We are making initial inquires."

Visy Industrial Packaging business unit manager Peter Swanson said he could not comment yet on what happened.

"We are trying to work it out ourselves," he said.

"I have only just come back to the site from another site. I can't tell you any more."

The accident comes just two days after a man died in another industrial accident at Fletcher Easysteel in Onehunga on Wednesday.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the Onehunga tragedy "has shocked and deeply saddened all of us".

"My thoughts and sympathies, and those of his teammates and managers, are with his family," he said.

WorkSafe is investigating that accident.