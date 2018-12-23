The summer holidays may seem like a relaxing time of year, but for many, it could prove fatal.

A British study of over 280,000 people found that people who are at risk, such as the elderly or those with health conditions, are more likely to die over the holiday period than any other time of the year. A combination of stress, alcohol and sugar are some of the factors that contribute to people's ill health.

The study also found peak cardiac mortality day for the Western world is on Christmas and New Year's Days.

Other research has found that people under 40 are at a high risk of death during the summer holiday, as they have been found to be more likely to take risk, either in terms of holiday destination or from drinking.

Dr Frances Pitsilis joined Tim Beveridge on Newstalk ZB to discuss this harrowing trend, and what you can do to avoid falling victim to the holiday season.

This article was originally published on Newstalk ZB and is republished here with permission. Listen to the full interview with Dr Pitsilis here.