Katie Hine is completing a Graduate Diploma in environmental waste management and for four years has been working towards zero waste.

In this series, Katie shares her top tips to reduce waste in 2019.

3 - Make your bathroom essentials like toothpaste.

After four years, Katie has discovered many simple ways to cut down waste. She says it's best to take it one step at a time.

"If you're starting out and wanting to lower your waste when it comes to your bathroom products, start with one thing at a time," Katie said. "And wait until you've finished something before you go out and get a lower waste option, or look for an alternative."

For Katie, it started with a toothbrush that was made of bamboo.

Katie's blog is at www.zerobelow.co.nz