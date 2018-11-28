The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has taken a dispute with a midwives' union to the Employment Relations Authority.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the authority had received an "application" from the district health board regarding the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service Incorporated (MERAS).

He said the authority expected to make a determination on the application this afternoon.

The union and the district health board are involved in a long-running pay dispute.

Last week midwives in the union began a series of two-hour work stoppages affecting Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals in the Bay of Plenty. The industrial action was planned to continue until December 5.