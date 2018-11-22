A family have made a plea to other families to take notice of their children after their son's sore arm turned out to be bone cancer.

Remi Vulich had complained of a sore arm before his mum decided to take him to the GP.

After a series of tests, the young boy was tragically diagnosed with bone cancer called Osteosarcoma.

"Within an hour or so your life is turned upside down," Remi's mum Susy told Australia's 7 News.

The brave 7-year-old spent much of 2017 undergoing tough cancer treatment including major surgeries to his shoulder and arm to remove the bone tumour and to replace bone from his upper arm with parts of his fibula.

"In an eight-hour operation surgeons removed his humerus, where the tumour was located, and replaced it with his left fibula," his mother said.

Medics announced he had entered remission, but in July 2018 doctors found he had relapsed and had lung metastasis.

He required major surgery, again, but was back at school just seven days later.

Thinking he was on the road to recovery, Remi straight down again just 10 weeks later when two mediastinal masses were found on the outside of his lung.

Remi and his father Andrew. Photo / GoFundMe

Remi's cousins have now started a GoFundMe page to help Remi's family save enough money for a holiday in Paris.

The grade one student learns French at school and his mother says he is "quite worldly".

"I thought, 'I wish I could just book a ticket and take you there tomorrow'," Remi's mother recalled.

Remi is currently going through chemotherapy and hopes to make his dream trip to Paris to climb the Eiffel tower.

"Remi is the bravest little boy with the most beautiful and cheekiest smile. He takes everything in his stride and is always ready and accepting of any challenge that comes his way," it said on the GoFundMe page.

"He is a little pocket rocket and will conquer anything he sets his mind to with his strength and determination.

"My aunty Susy and uncle Andrew are the most amazing parents. They are the most selfless people, they continue to smile and bring joy to everyone around them and take each day as it comes."

So far more than $26,500 has been raised.