Chocolate covered Digestives biscuits are a tasty treat, especially when paired with a nice cup of tea, but it seems that a lot of us have been eating them incorrectly.

Of have we?

The debate sparked after Twitter user Amna asked for people to confirm that they eat the biscuits chocolate side down.

"Help me settle something - when you eat a digestive chocolate biscuit you eat it with the chocolate face down, right? So you can enjoy maximum chocolate. Yes?" she asked.

Advertisement

I will get back to writing in a sec but help me settle something - when you eat a digestive chocolate biscuit you eat it with the chocolate face down, right? So you can enjoy maximum chocolate. Yes? — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) November 20, 2018

While her logic is sound, many disagreed saying that the cookies should be eaten chocolate side up as to avoid getting melted chocolate all over your thumb.

"I never considered myself to be a fastidiously neat person, but the prospect of holding a chocolate digestive chocolate-side down, and getting my thumb all smudgy? It's honestly made me go a bit cold," one Twitter user replied.

I never considered myself to be a fastidiously neat person, but the prospect of holding a chocolate digestive chocolate-side down, and getting my thumb all smudgy? It’s honestly made me go a bit cold. — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) November 20, 2018

Hell, no!I

Young lady, you need to have a serious word with yourself!

(That was me trying out my new Andrew Marr patronising voice. Did it work?) — John Bell (@Jigger639) November 20, 2018

"Incorrect. They are eaten balanced on one thumb, biscuit down, so you can turn pages chocolate free, and so that you can feel satisfied with your ability to change thumb position in ways that counter-balance the biscuit with every bite," another added.

Incorrect. They are eaten balanced on one thumb, biscuit down, so you can turn pages chocolate free, and so that you can feel satisfied with your ability to change thumb position in ways that counter-balance the biscuit with every bite. — Dominic Berry (@HPSGlonk) November 20, 2018

However, it turns out that Amna was right all along. Digestives were made to be eaten chocolate side down.

The makers of the tasty morsels, McVities, even confirmed it themselves writing, "Our Digestives run through a chocolate reservoir so the chocolate is on the bottom!"

Our Digestives run through a chocolate resevoir so the chocolate is on the bottom! pic.twitter.com/2EuXbdpaQN — McVitie's (@McVities) November 20, 2018

We're assuming the same would be true for New Zealand's version of Digestives from Griffin's.

Which way do you eat this chocolate coated snack?



‌

This story originally appeared on the Hits and has been republished with permission.