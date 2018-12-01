Crisis call centre Lifeline is introducing 100 new counsellors to cope with the Christmas holiday period.

The helpline received more than 10,000 calls last December. It takes an average six calls a day from people in severe distress — double the amount just three years ago.

Lifeline's clinical manager Renee Matthews said the number of calls during the holidays typically remained similar — but the nature of those calls was more harrowing and demanded more attention.

"It's often for people who are usually supported by a counsellor or a psychologist, who are unable to access those services at this time of year," Matthews said. "We end up supporting them throughout the holidays."

She described these callers as being "high risk". They were often dealing with more complex mental health issues, in comparison with Lifeline's year-round callers.

In preparation, Lifeline is adding about 100 new volunteers and taking on two extra full-time staff working eight-hour shifts each day.

The team was also better prepared in terms of funding, having received "a few big donations" from corporate organisations.

An appeal for donations followed revelations earlier this year that the helpline was missing one in four phone calls, because of a funding shortage.

Matthews said it was crucial donations kept rolling in to keep up with demand.

Bolstered funds meant more staff to train volunteers to be "phone-ready" over summer.

Counsellor Peyton Wolfgramm began volunteering for Lifeline in February, and has since become a full-time employee.

The motivation to get involved came about after a suicide in her own family, the 32-year-old said.

"I had gone through my own therapy and through that realised I had taonga, or gifts, that could help others in distress."

Wolfgramm had started to notice a change in the nature of calls and some recurring themes in callers' concerns, as the holidays drew closer.

"Christmas is often associated with time with family, friends and loved ones," she said.

"And so people are often calling because they don't have that in their lives."

Police figures show family harm is at its worst at Christmas.

Over the month of December last year, 559 incidents of "acts intended to cause injury" targeting partners, girlfriends or boyfriends were reported.

This was in comparison to 465 reported incidents in April and 475 calls to police in September.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757



LIFELINE: 0800 543 354



NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737



SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666



YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support.

For others, visit: https://www.mentalhealth.org.nz/get-help/in-crisis/helplines/