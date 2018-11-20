A second Hong Kong resident has been infected with the hepatitis E virus by a rat, a medical source has told the South China Morning Post.

The revelation comes after the city reported a similar case in late September - the world's first known rat-to-human hepatitis E infection.

The source said the second patient - who, like the first, lived in Wong Tai Sin district - was infected with the virus some time around May last year.

A second source said the patient was a woman in her 70s.

The woman consulted doctors at Kwong Wah Hosptial in Yau Ma Tei, was treated and then discharged.

Hong Kong reported the world's first case of a human infected with the virus, which involved a 56-year-old man living on Choi Wan Estate in Kowloon.

That man had liver transplant surgery in May last year, and developed persistent abnormal liver function two months later.

The hepatitis E virus is one of the five viruses that can cause hepatitis.

It is transmitted through various routes, including the consumption of drinking water contaminated by faeces and eating undercooked meat.

- South China Morning Post