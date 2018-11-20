He's a household name after starring in hit primetime shows like The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars.

But Zac Franich says his next role is likely to cause him a few nerves.

The 29-year-old goes on the road next week as part of Voices of Hope's It's Not Weak To Speak tour.

Franich will give practical advice at all three of the non-profit organisation's live events aiming to remove the stigma from talking about mental health.

"I'll be stepping out of my comfort zone," he said. "Yes I was on TV but you don't see people looking back at you."

Franich, who works coaching youngsters at the surf lifesaving club in hometown Orewa, has been open about his own battles.

His depression emerged after he was caught up in a legal fight while competing as an international kayaker.

Once the case was over and he'd got back from the world championships, he faced life after top-level competitive sport.

That precipitated a spiral into what he's described as a dark hole and too much drinking - but also started his own "journey of self-discovery".

Now in a good space, Franich has tips to share. His own "toolkit" for feeling better includes exercise, a good diet and plenty of sleep.

"We all have a mental health and it's about understanding what our own mental health looks like and what it needs.

"Life happens. Sometimes it's a bit shit but most of the time it's really great with so many awesome experiences."

Zac Franich raised money for Live More Awesome, another group helping people with depression, anxiety and suicide, when he appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Photo / Supplied

Voices of Hope wants to help improve New Zealand's mental health as a way of tackling our shocking suicide record.

Franich offered them a male perspective after going to an event last year.

His first contribution was making a video about the suicide of close family friend Woody a decade ago.

He thought he would be okay discussing the situation but was surprised how much "raw emotion" was bottled up.

Now he wants to encourage more men to ask for help.

"I think we've got a bit of a way to go but the conversations are getting louder and louder and the walls are starting to be broken down."

Franich will be joined on the tour by others with intimate knowledge of mental health problems.

In Auckland he'll share the stage with Jackson Shewry, a police detective managing his depression and enjoying life after opening up to family and close colleagues.

The keynote speaker in Auckland and Wellington will be Jazz Thornton, a Voices of Hope co-founder, who is devoting her life to helping others after surviving several suicide attempts.

Ezekiel Raui has created a programme aimed at reducing the number of young people committing suicide. Photo / Mike Scott

In Christchurch, the keynote speaker will be Ezekiel Raui, who was presented with a Young Leader's Award by the Queen at Buckingham Palace this year.

Like Thornton and her Voices of Hope co-founder, Genevieve Mora, Raui met Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when they hosted young people from the mental health sector in Wellington last month.

Mora, who has survived severe anxiety, said each event on the tour will feature a panel including a psychologist, mentor, parent and someone who has had their own battles.

The national 1737 helpline will have counsellors on hand and the tour has the backing of suicide prevention movement HopeWalk.

"The night is going to be filled with hope," said Mora. "We want people to walk away from these events feeling inspired and motivated to continue to fight for themselves, their friends, family, community and nation."

Tickets cost $10. All proceeds will fund the work of Voices of Hope. For more information, visit the Voices of Hope website..