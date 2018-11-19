A 73-year-old woman took a small bag of meth to her doctors to be tested after she was scared what smoking it would do to her health.

According to police in Polk County in the United States, Barbara Ray had been smoking meth for a month when she became worried about its side-effects and potential risks.

On November 5 the elderly woman pulled out three items from her handbag including a clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance, a container with meth and an empty prescription bottle with her name on it.

Both bags tested positive for meth, the Miami Herald reported.

Ray was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest warrant said Ray appeared to be under the influence of the drug when she was taken into custody.

It says "she did not overdose on medication, nor had the suspect consumed medication".

"The suspect appeared under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of contact/arrest."

She was released from jail on November 7.

It's not clear where she obtained the meth or why she was smoking it.