Amy Schumer has been forced to cancel a string of shows in Texas after being hospitalised with extreme morning sickness.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed and apologised for not being able to perform, reports news.com.au.

"I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," Schumer said.

"I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!"

The comedian revealed last month she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer via journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram story.

Sharing a list of Schumer's voting picks for the midterms, the last line read: "I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer."

Schumer also shared a picture of Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump with her face photoshopped over the top on Instagram.

The Trainwreck star has been open about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, previously sharing a photo of herself leaning over a toilet and again comparing herself to the Duchess of Sussex.

"Markle is in (Fiji) today and #same," she joked in the caption. "MILF alert."