A little hand popped through the hole as I unzipped my pants.

I was getting lucky. Lucky I just had my testicular cancer check done and been cleared.

Men are tough creatures, but when it comes to the stigma of men's health we freeze, so much so we neglect our health which soon comes back to bite us in the balls.

Yesterday I put my big boy pants on and went to the Testimatic, the world's first Auto Ball Checker - a "machine" that tests men's testicles for irregularities and lumps.

Walking in I felt like most Kiwi males - petrified, anxious, and close to walking away from facing my fears.

Stripping bare my insecurities I took the plunge.

In the middle of Bigs Boys Toys, I pulled the curtain across and dropped my pants as the doctor reached through the small hole to perform the check every man should have.

A sense of relief washed over me. The procedure lasted just 15 seconds and was the most anti-climactic moment I've experienced with medical professionals.

The beauty of the Auto Ball Checker is the doctor is hidden behind a wall so no eye contact is made, taking the awkwardness away from an otherwise nerve-wracking situation.

I felt as comfortable as could be and, in a flash, it was over. Painless, stressless, and with my pride still intact.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer affecting New Zealand men aged between 15 and 39 and is one of the most treatable cancers if detected early, with a survival rate of 95 per cent.

It's vital to our manhood we put aside our fears and encourage our friends and family to take testicular health seriously.

We should be checking our crown jewels once a month and Kiwi men, like me, are notoriously bad for not acting before it's too late.

Men, it's time we pick up our balls and march ourselves to health professionals to make sure we live long and healthy lives.

If the fear of the doctor overwhelms you, the Testimatic is your best bet to keep your testicular health under control while keeping your man points safely in your pocket.

The Testimatic is available during Big Boys Toys and will be touring the country.

Have you got the balls to get your boys checked? It could just save your life.