Hilary Duff has eaten her own placenta.

The 31-year-old star, speaking with the podcast Informed Pregnancy, told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she consumed a smoothie made of berries, fruit juice, and placenta extracted after she delivered daughter Banks Violet.

In an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, Hilary said she decided to eat the placenta because it reportedly prevented postpartrum depression and post-birth bleeding.

According to the Daily Mail, the Houston native described the concoction as "most delightful smoothie [she's] ever had."

Advertisement

The Younger actress, who welcomed the baby girl on October 25 with boyfriend Matthew Koma, continued: "I haven't had a smoothie that delightful since I was like 10-years-old; it was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious."

The Lizzie McGuire alum told Berlin that she had a portion of the placenta placed in ice cubes for future consumption, and has asked Koma and her six-year-old son Luca (whose dad is Duff's ex, hockey player Mike Comrie) to be careful as they're being stored in the family refrigerator.

She said she showed Luca when he requested to see them, and he later remarked, "I wish I hadn't have asked."

Duff said she avoided the popular option of having the placenta converted into pill form after she "heard something weird about the pills.

"I heard placenta burps are not ideal," said Duff, who also remarked on a memorable moment she shared with her tot after giving birth to the tot at home.

"They hand her to me and I'm looking at her ... babies are like floppy little worms. They just don't have any control.

Duff continued: "She reaches up both of her arms and like curls into me … reaches up her arms right at my neck like as to give me a hug. I couldn't believe how strong she was."

The mom-of-two said the gesture was "clearly like a hug" and "amazing" as "it made [her] feel like she was like [saying], 'Good team, mom. We did it.'"