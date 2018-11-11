The price of petrol went down since our last look at money-saving tips, providing a small bit of relief for money-stretched Kiwis. Here's how to take your dollar even further this week.

It's capsicum season

Sweet peppery capsicums make for some delicious meals, whether they're drizzled in olive oil in salads, roasted in strips on the barbecue, or stuffed with lamb and rice. During the winter months they're disgustingly expensive, sometimes $4 or $5 each. During mid-November you're able to find them for less than half of that price. I just spotted glorious, bulbous red peppers for $1.50 at my local Pak'n Save.

Buy cheap imported fruit and freeze it

We have reached the end of the northern hemisphere warm season and our access to tropical fruits isn't going to last much longer. However, we still haven't arrived at fruiting season in New Zealand so peaches, apricots, and similar local fruits aren't on shelves yet either. What's the best mid-November solution for cheap and delicious fruit to go the distance? Supermarkets are still stocking pineapples and grapes from the tropics and California and they're low in cost. Buy them up and put them in the freezer – they'll last three months in there so you can go the entire summer with juicy fruit on demand.

Buy your wedding outfits secondhand

Wedding season is upon us. During the months to come, you might be bombarded with bar-hopping hens' and stags' dos, fancy ceremonies, and vineyard receptions all over the country. Weddings get expensive – if you're part of the official party and are expected to attend bachelor/bachelorette parties, any other pre-events, and weddings, you'll need the NZD equivalent of almost $1100 NZD for each wedding you go to. Save money by going to Save Mart or similar second-hand stores, which have formal sections with as-new gowns and dresses. You'll pick up basically new outfits for two figures instead of three or four.

Left holiday travel too late?

If you haven't organised your holiday travel by now, you have probably left it too late. You'll be hard pressed to get a cheap flight home to your family before Christmas Eve and will be forced to shell out big bucks to make it in time for Christmas morning. However, there's still one little window of opportunity for last-minute travellers – you can still find cheap flights on the 25th of December itself.

It's not ideal to be on a plane while the rest of the country is chowing down on glazed ham for Christmas lunch, but if it gets you to your loved ones before Christmas is over, I think it's still worth it. Plus, Boxing Day flights are a nightmare because everybody and their dog is at the airport.

Set your Silly Season budget now

In two weeks' time, it will be December and you will be invited to parties and summer soirees every weekend, and often have more than one event to go to each week. This takes a serious toll on the wallet when it comes to purchasing food and drinks. Set yourself a reasonable budget now – remembering you still want to have fun – for the Silly Season. Don't forget to include the cost of cabs or Ubers, take into account the good specials on sparkling wine, and don't forget about Secret Santa gifts.