A former All Black and Auckland chiropractor has been struck off after admitting defrauding ACC for a second time.

Dean Julian Kenny, a halfback for the All Blacks in 1986 and an Otago player between 1981 and 1989, was first convicted of ACC fraud in 2010.

The 57-year-old's latest set of offending - in which he was convicted of using an ACC document to obtain a pecuniary advantage - was between March 5, 2016 and July 31, 2016.

Kenny lodged ACC claims for the treatment of 52 patients who he had not treated and made "multiple claims" in respect of many of the patients, a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal decision released today stated.

The fake claims came after he volunteered his services during an Auckland secondary school's rowing team trip.

Court documents show Kenny, who appears to be working out of a Takapuna clinic, acknowledged he hadn't treated some of the clients and said that he had treated certain clients two or three times a day but knew he would only get paid for one, saying that he "felt he was entitled to be paid for the extra treatments".

He was convicted and sentenced to four months' community detention in the North Shore District Court and ordered to pay reparation of $1282.72.

The tribunal held a hearing in September however Kenny was a no-show.

The Tribunal found the conviction upheld and that it did reflect adversely on his fitness to practise.

It said the only contact they'd had from Kenny was an email in 2017 stating that had "decided to revoke my non practising Chiropractic Licence with the [CBNZ] and will not be associated in any shape or form with practising Chiropractic and being called a chiropractor in New Zealand".

The tribunal's decision stated the ACC scheme operated on a trust-based system and could not function effectively unless health practitioners claimed monies when they were entitled to do so.

"Dr Kenny's dishonesty and breach of trust occurred in the very environment in which he was practising as a chiropractor.

"He jeopardised the interests of the different clients in question by claiming for funds and for treatment purportedly having been given to them when in fact it had not.

"Dr Kenny's actions certainly brought discredit to his profession and that in itself reflects adversely on his fitness to practise as a chiropractor."

The tribunal was unimpressed to learn Kenny had reoffended in 2016.

"Having offended once and been penalised by the court, every expectation would have been that he would not offend again.

"The reality is that Dr Kenny is unlikely to be able to practise as a chiropractor again. The tribunal must send a message to Dr Kenny and to his profession and to the public that behaviour of this kind ... cannot be tolerated. The public must be protected from this behaviour."

Kenny had not presented any submission to the tribunal regarding any realistic prospect of any proposal for rehabilitation.

As well as having his chiropractor's registration cancelled and being censured, he was ordered to pay costs of $10,000.

Kenny also hit the headlines back in 2005 after a row with immigration who wouldn't let his Welsh wife, Amanda, stay in the country.

The Kennys eventually won their battle.