A new vaccine has been launched to protect infants, toddlers and teens against meningococcal disease.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection that could kill within 24 hours.

It causes two serious illnesses: meningitis, an infection of the membranes that cover the brain, and septicaemia, blood poisoning

Vaccinologist and senior lecturer in the Department of General Practice and Primary Health Care at Auckland University Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says around one in every 10 patients who contract the disease will die, while up to one in five survivors will have permanent disabilities such as brain damage, amputated limbs and hearing loss.

"In New Zealand meningococcal B can strike at any age, but is most frequent in babies and children under 5, followed by teenagers. Māori and Pasifika infants under 1 year of age have approximately six times higher meningococcal B rates compared to other populations in New Zealand."

Due to its flu-like symptoms meningococcal B could be difficult to diagnose and could progress quickly.

"Along with headaches, fever, and a sore neck, patients may also present with a rash.



"Meningococcal B is a disease that every parent knows about and every doctor is terrified of missing, it's a disease we're all scared of," she said.



A significant and prolonged meningococcal B epidemic between 1991 and 2007 resulted in 6128 cases and claimed 252 lives. In response to the epidemic, a short-term nationwide vaccination programme using a tailor-made vaccine (MeNZB) was introduced between 2004 and 2008.



Toddlers who were immunised during that phase will now be entering the "high risk adolescent age group" and needed to be vaccinated again to maintain protection.



Infants were one of the most vulnerable groups who need to be immunised against meningococcal B.

"Infants will have not yet developed natural immunity which is gained via the harmless carriage of both meningococcal and other similar bacteria.

"In other words their bodies have not been educated to protect them against meningococcal disease, should the bacteria invade their bloodstream."

Overcrowding and prior respiratory infections could be key factors why Māori were disproportionately affected.



Spokeswoman for the Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa NZ Andrea Brady said one death from meningococcal disease was one too many.



"If you talk to any family who has experienced meningococcal disease or meningitis they would say that if a vaccine is available and can save another family from experiencing the heartache or heartbreak that they have gone through, there should be no question about its availability."