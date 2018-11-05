Celebrity baby names tend to have an impact on trends, but it turns out that only certain monikers have real staying power.

Experts at Nameberry have predicted what the most popular names will be in 10 years time, and Charlotte is set to top the list for girls - inspired by the latest little princess.

But according to the Daily Mail, it's not just the royals influencing name choices, as experts predict Harper - the name of Victoria and David Beckham's daughter - will sit at number three on the list in 2028.

The predictions are based on the fact that these two names have held their own in the top 10, rather than proving to be a flash in the pan.

"Names that get popular fast, usually thanks to a celebrity or a pop culture event, tend to fall just as fast," CEO of Nameberry, Pam Satran explained.

"Beyoncé, used for 105 baby girls in 2008, was used for no baby girls last year."

Names that are popular over several years tend to hang on in the top ten before gradually falling out of favour.

"Emma entered the top 10 in 2002 for instance, moving in and out of the number one spot but lingering in the top five.

"We project it will still be in the top five in a decade," Pam explained.

For boys, Liam is expected to be the most popular moniker in 2028 in a list that's less based on celebrity influence.

Other predictions for popular names include Lucas, Noah and the ever popular Oliver.

Oliver, Harry, George, Noah and Jack were the most popular names for boys in the UK in 2017.

Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Ava and Emily were the top five names for girls in 2017 with Sarah falling out of the top 100 since records began in 1904.

The name Charlotte is set to get even more popular. Photo / Getty Images

In London, Muhammad was the go to boy's name. Muhammad also topped the ranks in Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the Humber.

Interestingly, there were three variations of Muhammad in the top 100. If combined, Muhammad, Muhammed and Mohamed would pip Oliver to the post as the overall most popular boys' name.

Harry, Oliver and Jack are showing no signs of slowing in popularity, with all three names having also been in the top five ten years ago.

Nick Stripe, of the Office for National Statistics, said: "Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

"Leo entered the boys' top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

"Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie."

Thomas has been toppled in the top ten, falling out for the first time in 35 years.

Most of the top 10 baby names of 2007 have declined in popularity, with the names Thomas, Daniel, Ruby, Grace, Jessica and Chloe all given to at least 50 per cent fewer babies in 2017 than they were 10 years previously.

Despite the top of the lists remaining steady, there are eight new names appearing in the top 100 baby names lists: two for boys, and six for girls.

The data shows the six new female entries were Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie, replacing Lexi, Zoe, Maddison, Sarah, Felicity and Lydia.

MOST POPULAR GIRLS NAMES IN 2028

Charlotte

Amelia

Harper

Emma

Olivia

Evelyn

Mia

Aria

Ava

Sofia

MOST POPULAR BOYS NAMES IN 2028

Liam

Mateo

Maverick

Noah

Lincoln

Lucas

Henry

Theodore

Jaxon

Oliver