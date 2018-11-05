Weighing in at 141kg, Francis McCormick struggled to get out of bed in the morning, let alone make it through a day at work.

Fast forward two years and the 38-year-old is 65kg lighter, has completed two half marathons and a full marathon, and plans to compete in an off-road trail race and triathlon next year.

He also has a completely new outlook on life.

"I used to shy away from challenges or anything I thought was too hard, but now I think 'bring it on'."

McCormick said he wanted to share his story in support of Diabetes Action Month this November, which his gym Anytime Fitness sponsors.

"While I didn't have diabetes, I was certainly on a fast track to it thanks to no exercise and too much junk food," he said.

"I wanted to share my story because I know better than anyone that it's not an easy journey, but it's so worthwhile when you think of everything you gain.

"I've worked too hard to go back to where I was."

Takanini man Francis McCormick has dropped 65kg from 141kg over two years. Photo / Supplied

The realisation he needed to change came to him suddenly.

"I was meeting up with a friend I hadn't seen in ages and I noticed she had put on a bit of weight, but I had to stop myself because I realised that actually, so had I."

McCormick joined his local gym, Anytime Fitness in Takanini, where a trainer created an exercise and nutrition programme for him.

"At 141kg I was really nervous about stepping foot in the gym for the first time but as I'm always telling people, I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. That was my motivation."

He went from a sugar-fuelled diet, full of pastries and deep-fried food, to fruit, vegetables and lean meats combined with regular exercise.

He loved the gym experience so much he went on to study personal training, leaving his job as a recruitment worker and eventually becoming Anytime Fitness' gym manager.

Now he has set his mind to challenges combining fitness with fundraising.

Recently he completed the Auckland half-marathon to raise money for the Auckland branch of Diabetes New Zealand.

During November Anytime Fitness gyms around the country are hosting open days and a variety of events to help raise money for Diabetes New Zealand.

Anytime Fitness Takanini has an initiative where people can climb the same number of stairs in the Sky Tower during November for a small donation to Diabetes New Zealand, along with a series of other challenges promoting wellbeing.