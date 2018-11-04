- Caters

A dominatrix has combined the traditional practice of yoga with her love of BDSM – and claims there are dozens of health benefits.

New Zealand-born Mistress Anna incorporates kinky fetishes like spanking, flogging, clamps, masks and bondage into her adults-only yoga sessions.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Sydney, Australia, started holding the cheeky classes four years ago when a fellow dominatrix suggested she combine her expertise in yoga with her BDSM practices – and believes she was the first in the Southern Hemisphere to invent the quirky practice.

The fitness instructor claims her classes are a fun, innovative way to exercise and enable her clients to explore their fantasies in a safe, non-judgmental space.

And she claims the health benefits include increased flexibility and muscular strength, stronger core strength and posture, aiding in relaxation and a calmer mind.

Anna said: "I could see there was a niche of like-minded people looking to be fit who might find a regular yoga or gym class a tad boring, but if they could practice in their kinky avatar, they were more motivated.

"In fact, I was convinced that yoga could help them hold and enjoy their BDSM better as both require being present and involve a meditative type of state.

"Kinky yoga improves people's self-confidence, relationship with themselves and their partners and enables them to accept who they are while keeping fit.

"And of course, any type of fitness and relaxation will aid in better sexy times at home."

Anna, who is also a beauty therapist, has worked in the adult industry for over 10 years and has had a steady clientele of BDSM.

Once she had the idea to teach kinky yoga in 2013, she practised on one or two 'test models' and decided it seemed viable.

A few weeks later, she announced her kinky yoga classes to a select BDSM clientele with no expectations of how many would turn up – but dozens of people did.

Anna said: "I already had all the equipment, so clients were just asked to bring a towel, water bottle and whatever they wanted to wear for their fetish.

"Everyone seemed to have a good time, so I knew I was on to something."

Anna first held the classes in the comfort of her own home, but soon found more public avenues who were accepting of her unique requirements.

Clients come in their sports clothes, then change into cross-dressing attire, latex outfits or even go in the buff.

Anna herself said she likes to dress in a soft corset and yoga hot pants – while carrying her trusty riding crop.

She said: "Each client's kink is very personal and individual, so while we encourage clients to open up when they are in the class, we don't want to impose on any passers-by.

"For me, leading the sessions is all part of being the dominatrix.

"They listen to me and must follow my instructions.

"When people dress up they are their alter ego, other persona or avatar.

"They get into a meditative zone which helps them focus and drop into their subspace."

Anna said her clients range from students to entrepreneurs, engineers, authors and professionals from the ages of 35 to 65.

In the future, she hopes to expand to a kinky fitness centre featuring not just kinky yoga but meditation and BDSM gym classes.

She said: "The film 50 Shades of Grey definitely helped bring more acceptance to BDSM.

"It is not everyone's cup of tea, but to each his own.

"I know I love my clients and I am empowering and helping them become more of who they really are without being judged."