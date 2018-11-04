A Sydney mother has delivered a whopper baby boy, the biggest hospital staff have ever seen, and without pain relief.

Weighing in at 12.6 pounds (5.7kg), Parker James Bell arrived last Thursday at Blacktown Hospital to parents Nikki, 28, and Michael, 30.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mrs Bell said despite her second child's size, she doesn't consider her efforts any different from other mums: "I'm sure all births hurt, whether it's 1.7kg of 5.7kg — they all hurt," she said.

His arrival was shared on Facebook where other parents compared him to their six month old babies.

Ready by 39 weeks, Parker had already hit 7.7 pounds (3.5kg) at his 24 week growth scan.

"My first baby went until 41 weeks and 3 days — lucky I didn't go that far he would have been 6kg plus," says Parker's mum.

Although less than a week old, his parents are discussing how his size might work in his favour as he grows up.

"Hopefully he will be a bit of a football player, maybe a front rower, that'll keep his dad happy."