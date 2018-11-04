Three people are recovering in hospital after collapsing outside a central Auckland supermarket, reportedly after using synthetic cannabis.

The trio were rushed to Auckland City Hospital from outside Countdown on Victoria St shortly after 3pm.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the patients had collapsed.

According to police, the three people appeared to have been affected by synthetics.

The patients collapsed outside Countdown on Victoria St. Image / Google Maps

One person had been taken to the emergency department.

The other two people were now conscious.