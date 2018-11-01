Taste of Auckland is back for its 10th year and it's always the best food festival to discover Kiwi artisan growers and producers with like-minded foodies.

This week (Thursday-Sunday) head down to Queen's Wharf to explore pop-up bars and all sorts of delicious morsels to whet your appetite.

There is something for everyone with Italian, modern Yum Cha, raw foods, Greek, contemporary French, Russian, Southern American food and more.

Just last year you could chow down on super fancy and scrumptious sarladaises (duck fat) fries while enjoying the long spring evening with some epic bands playing. So if that's anything to go by then it's sure to be a good time.

Advertisement

Here's what you need to know:

Restaurants at taste

Baduzzi

Culprit.

Farina

Gerome

Little Bird Organics

Lowbrow.

Miann

Paris Butter

The Shucker Brothers

The Smoko Room at the Sawmill Brewery

Vodka Room

Xoong

Exhibitors

From cold brew coffee to boutique gin, vegan cheesecake and craft beer from Dunedin - click HERE to check out all the producers who will be at Taste 2018.

Radio Hauraki Craft Beer Trail

Beer buffs, discover your inner brewmaster along the Radio Hauraki Craft Beer Trail at Taste of Auckland, where New Zealand's finest craft brewers will be pouring their malt magic.

Dotted all along the wharf, find your perfect palate quencher with brews from Lakeman Brewing, Laughing Bones, Liberty Brewing and Good George all bringing their flavoursome array of ales, pilsners and stouts, or hop over to our Pale Ale Bar with brews by Tuatara, Black Dog and Lagunitas. Alternatively, try something new with a stop at New New New, where you can sample their newly released Belgian Black IPA 'Mr Wow! - Black'.

Calling all craft-beer aficionados, hop on the Radio Hauraki Craft Beer Trail at Taste of Auckland at Queens... Posted by Taste of Auckland on Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Music

Albi & The Wolves

Hopetoun Brown

Nairobi Trio

Mal & Lewis McCallum

Omega Levine

Sola Rosa Sound System

John Tuala Blues Band

Barnaby Weir & Friends

Josh Leys

Tami Neilson

Hollie Smith - DUO

Laughton Kora

For more information on Taste, masterclasses, and tickets, visit tasteofauckland.co.nz.