Taste of Auckland is back for its 10th year and it's always the best food festival to discover Kiwi artisan growers and producers with like-minded foodies.
This week (Thursday-Sunday) head down to Queen's Wharf to explore pop-up bars and all sorts of delicious morsels to whet your appetite.
There is something for everyone with Italian, modern Yum Cha, raw foods, Greek, contemporary French, Russian, Southern American food and more.
Just last year you could chow down on super fancy and scrumptious sarladaises (duck fat) fries while enjoying the long spring evening with some epic bands playing. So if that's anything to go by then it's sure to be a good time.
Here's what you need to know:
Restaurants at taste
Baduzzi
Culprit.
Farina
Gerome
Little Bird Organics
Lowbrow.
Miann
Paris Butter
The Shucker Brothers
The Smoko Room at the Sawmill Brewery
Vodka Room
Xoong
Exhibitors
From cold brew coffee to boutique gin, vegan cheesecake and craft beer from Dunedin - click HERE to check out all the producers who will be at Taste 2018.
Radio Hauraki Craft Beer Trail
Beer buffs, discover your inner brewmaster along the Radio Hauraki Craft Beer Trail at Taste of Auckland, where New Zealand's finest craft brewers will be pouring their malt magic.
Dotted all along the wharf, find your perfect palate quencher with brews from Lakeman Brewing, Laughing Bones, Liberty Brewing and Good George all bringing their flavoursome array of ales, pilsners and stouts, or hop over to our Pale Ale Bar with brews by Tuatara, Black Dog and Lagunitas. Alternatively, try something new with a stop at New New New, where you can sample their newly released Belgian Black IPA 'Mr Wow! - Black'.
Music
Albi & The Wolves
Hopetoun Brown
Nairobi Trio
Mal & Lewis McCallum
Omega Levine
Sola Rosa Sound System
John Tuala Blues Band
Barnaby Weir & Friends
Josh Leys
Tami Neilson
Hollie Smith - DUO
Laughton Kora
For more information on Taste, masterclasses, and tickets, visit tasteofauckland.co.nz.