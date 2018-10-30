Lance Gravatt says the issues surrounding his son Zachary's death from meningococcal disease were covered fully by the re-opened inquest, which ended today.

"I feel a huge sense that Zac can lie easy," Gravatt said after the end of the five-day hearing.

He and wife Jennifer were seated in the hearing among lawyers assisting coroner Morag McDowell or representing the Auckland District Health Board and its staff.

Lance and Jennifer Gravatt sat among the lawyers through the re-opened inquest into their son Zachary's death from meningococcal disease. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Gravatt took his turn with them in questioning witnesses and at one point, while examining board chief medical officer Dr Margaret Wilsher about cultural services, paused briefly in tears, his voice breaking off when speaking about Zachary's mauri (spiritual wholeness).

McDowell thanked the lawyers, then singled out the Gravatts for special mention and said Lance Gravatt, a PhD in chemistry with a career in the pharmaceuticals industry, might have missed his calling.

She said his questioning had been "carried out with grace, dignity and courage and above all determination to understand what happened to Zachary and the circumstances of his death. You have truly been a remarkable advocate on Zachary's behalf …"

Zachary, a 22-year-old medical student, died at Auckland City Hospital on July 8, 2009.

Coroner Brandt Shortland investigated his death, reporting his findings in 2011.

However, Deputy Solicitor-General Virginia Hardy ordered the inquest to be re-opened after the Gravatts received an anonymous letter alleging deficiencies in Zachary's care.

McDowell reserved her decision.