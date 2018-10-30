Over the past three days, thousands of Kiwis have lined up waiting to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they brunched at the Maranui Surf Club, exchanged gifts with the Prime Minister, and slung gumboots in Auckland.

While most New Zealand fans can only hope to get a quick glimpse or maybe even a handshake from Harry or Meghan, one Kiwi is on the other side of the ropes, quietly standing by the couple's side for all the most crucial moments.

That person is Dunedin born and raised Clara Madden, a 31-year-old trusted aide to the palace, and ex personal aide to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Madden has accompanied Harry and Meghan as their project manager not only for their Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga, but also for their widely publicised wedding day.

Her key role for the royal duo involves working closely with the couple to ensure everything runs smoothly during their tour and all their appearances. No easy feat right?

Clara holds a red and white umbrella on day two of the couple's visit to New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Madden is also in charge of the couple's day-to-day diary when they are back home in England, making sure their engagements run like clockwork, and they are where they should be when they should be.

Sure the job may sound like a dream for some, but for Madden it has also had its share of public scandal.

While the humble aide usually likes to be invisible at royal events, Madden inadvertently made International headlines in 2016 when she was caught in the centre of a love triangle involving her now husband, Nick Loughran, who was then a media advisor to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Clara on the far right, wearing a red skirt and black blazer. Photo / Getty Images

It seems that the royal connection for the Madden family doesn't stop at Clara either, as her brother Nick is a member of a capella choir The Queen's Six, a group that live on the grounds of Windsor Castle and regularly perform for the royal family.

So while you royal watchers are frantically trying to get the attention of Meghan and Harry, keep an eye out for the Otago girl quietly running the show for the royal family.