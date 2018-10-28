A bloke presumably dressed as Samuel L. Jackson's character from Pulp Fiction has sparked furious reactions on social media and an awkward public transport argument.

The Halloween party goer, who wore a wig and a suit as well as dark face paint, defended himself when asked why he chose to do it when he was confronted by a black woman on the London Underground.

"It's a bit racist that you put black make-up on," a woman tells him as she tries to explain the problems with the costume.

However in a clip, filmed by a nearby passenger, he appears to shrug and deny that there is a problem.

It’s 2018 ? How is this still happening ? pic.twitter.com/Iaifc7wDGx — Dolli (@DOkoriko) October 27, 2018

Of course, the clip soon found its way onto social media where the party goer was criticised by thousands for his costume and his attitude

"It's 2018? How is this still happening?" the woman who posted the clip asked.

"His shrug of the shoulders and utter nonchalance with the woman next to him looking bemused is probably the most scary thing about this video," one woman responded.

However, some defended him, with one person asking: "People dress in green on St Patrick's Day and act like leprechauns and you don't get up in arms.

"If I want to be Jules Winnfield from pulp fiction why not. He's badass, not cause I'm racist?"