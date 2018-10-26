A young Gloriavale member was critically injured after an apparent attempt to take his own life.

it is thought to be the first incident of its kind at the notoriously private religious sect.

Two sources - one very close to the remote Christian community - said the 20-year-old's injuries were the result of an attempted suicide.

The Herald cannot report the specifics of the incident.

Emergency services were called to the Gloriavale, based at Haupiri just inland from Greymouth on the West Coast, just before 5pm on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was airlifted to Grey Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers attended a "medical event" but there was no ongoing investigation.

"Police have completed the necessary inquiries to understand what occurred and there is no ongoing police involvement," the spokesperson said.

The Herald has sought comment from Gloriavale leaders.

The Gloriavale Christian community at Haupiri, near Greymouth. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A source close to the religious sect said the incident was shocking and extremely sad.

"I heard that he tried to kill himself," he said.

"There is no suicide at Gloriavale, I'm pretty sure it hasn't happened before.

"It's taught against - the belief is right against suicide, so to be able to do something like that you would have to be pretty depressed."

The source called on authorities to investigate the leadership at Gloriavale to prevent further young people harming themselves, or worse.

He claimed the environment young people were growing up in at the commune was "controlling" and there was constant "pressure put on them to conform".

He claimed to be aware of a number of young adults at Gloriavale who struggled mentally and emotionally and claimed the leaders did little to support them or address mental health issues.

"The environment that the leaders make there is controlled.

"If this was an attempted suicide - what are the reasons for it?

"There might have been pressure on him over marriage… he could have been bullied or harassed - that's what needs to come out.

"That's the questions that need to be put to the leaders in there - what was this guy doing, who was involved, what support was he getting?"

An image from TVNZ documentary Gloriavale: A Woman's Place.

The source said, based on his knowledge of Gloriavale and its people, it would be very hard for someone to harm themselves.

No one at the sect has their own bedroom, bathrooms are communal and there is little opportunity for anyone to be alone.

"I reckon that in there, for someone to do that, they would have to be conditioning themselves and planning it for quite a long time."

The incident comes soon after the death of Gloriavale's controversial founder and leader Neville Cooper, also known as Hopeful Christian.

The 91-year-old, who was jailed for sex offending some years ago, died in May.

The Australian-born evangelical preacher led the infamous community for more than 40 years.

His health had been in decline for several months and he had recently been hospitalised after a heart attack.

Neville Cooper, a convicted sex offender, founded Gloriavale in 1969. Photograph TVNZ/Sunday

After he died from prostate cancer, Cooper was buried at Gloriavale's private graveyard.

Cooper founded the community at Cust, North Canterbury, in 1969.

It was later moved to the shores of Lake Haupiri, where it took on the name Gloriavale in honour of Cooper's late wife.

In June 2015, 14-year-old Prayer Ready died at Gloriavale after choking on a piece of meat while shut in an isolation room.

The teen, who had Down Syndrome, was in a room where the door handles had been disabled to prevent people getting in and out.

Her death was investigated by the Coroner, who heard Prayer was in the room with her parents and siblings.

The family had been put in there to stop infection spreading after an infant had been hospitalised with what Gloriavale described as an "infectious and dangerous disease".

