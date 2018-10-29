A Tauranga man who found a way to push through depression by climbing Mauao for 50 days in a row has now achieved climb 100.

At 43, Tari Sinclair, also known as Big T, has the legs of a 70-year-old. Arthritis, a blood clot and surgery scars plague him every day, but still, he charges on.

Sinclair, a keen rugby fan, said climbing Mauao 100 times was something he never thought he would reach "especially with my depression and my arthritis in my legs".

Sinclair's depression would leave him struggling to get out of bed most days "but since doing my first walk, and then my 50th walk, I'm just so proud of myself and I love walking up the Mount".

"Walking up here every single day helps clear my mind if I am feeling down and depressed. It's just so magical and amazing."

When Sinclair began his mission his 2.31m frame weighed 158kg. Now it is down to 147kg "so I'm happy with that".

Tari Sinclair on his 100th climb up Mauao. Photo / George Novak

"I am going to keep doing my walks until my legs say no more. So hopefully 200 or 300 more, haha. I just so love walking up here now."

Sinclair's motivation came from seeing old high school friend Leslie Watson reach 200 climbs, shedding more than 40kg from his former 209kg frame.

Sinclair said there had been other things in his life he wanted to try to achieve but had always been held back by his depression. Now he is looking to achieve those goals also, he said.

