From the best way to dry the dishes to how long to leave the heating on, couples often find themselves falling out over the most mundane household chores.

But fresh advice from Good Housekeeping might just put an end to these domestic quarrels for good, reveals the Daily Mail.

Experts at the title offered their definitive answers to the most common sources of contention - and yes, there is a correct way to load the dishwasher.

So if you're looking to put an end to your irritating squabbles once and for all then scroll down to read their advice in full...

Is it best to dry the washing up by hand?

Answer:

No

Many a romantic meal for two has ended with a futile row over the best way to dry the dishes.

But while you might think you're being helpful by picking up a tea towel, research suggests it might actually be better to let the dishes air dry.

Scientists have found that half of the tea towels in our kitchens have bacteria on them that could potentially make you ill.

If you are desperate to get your hands on those dripping plates then make sure you regularly change your dish towel to avoid a bacteria build up.

Is it okay to leave the fridge door open while making tea?

Answer:

No

Leaving the fridge door open for just a few seconds can be long enough to change the temperature inside - potentially causing food to go off faster.

Waste charity Wrap explained that once the temperature has started to rise it can take 40 minutes to return to the recommended -5C.

This, in turn, means food, particularly milk or dairy, could become too warm and spoil.

Is there a correct way to load the dishwasher?

Answer:

Yes

One of the most common sources of disagreement, it turns out there is actually a correct way for a dishwasher to be stacked.

Plates and bowls should be loaded with the dirty side facing inwards, towards the water spray arm.

This way the water spray arm can access any residue, but be careful not to place any pans or platters at the front as it can stop the detergent from dispensing evenly and removing grease build-up.

Placing knives, forks and spoons in the cutlery basket is the best way - arranging fork prongs pointing up, knives pointing down and spoons mixed up so they don't stick together.