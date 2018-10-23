A war veteran's widow has revealed the incredible response given by Prince Harry after palace aides attempted to cut short their conversation.

Invictus Games ambassador Gwen Cherne, whose husband Peter Cafe served in Cambodia, Afghanistan and Iraq before taking his own life earlier this year, was photographed in an embrace with the Duke of Sussex during his Sydney Harbour Bridge climb last Friday.

The mother-of-three —who was one of the select few chosen to accompany Harry on the climb — told People magazine that the pair spoke of "grief and loss" before aides attempted to interrupt and hurry him along.

But Harry wasn't having it, simply telling them: "I'm in the middle of a conversation, and I'm not going to leave this."

Harry comforted Ms Cherne after the pair spoke of her husband's suicide. Photo / Getty Images

"We were talking about my story and mental health and how difficult it is still, in our society, to talk about grief and loss and suicide," Ms Cherne, 41, explained.

"And how important things like the Invictus Games are to shedding light on, and allowing people to start to have these conversations that are great to have."

The royals have been touring Australia for the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event founded by Harry for wounded ex-service personnel, which is currently under way in Sydney.

Ms Cherne said Harry and Meghan have provided a "beacon of hope and light for so many".

"They're touching, they're shining that interest on the Games, and that shines light on their service and that shines light on the sacrifices their families make," she told the publication.

"I was humbled by the opportunity to spend that time with (Harry) and grateful for all he is doing given his place in the world."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the day in Fiji today, after arriving yesterday afternoon and being greeted by thousands of royal fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a state dinner in Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Last night, Meghan oozed Hollywood glamour in a full-length caped blue dress at a state banquet with Harry, clutching her growing baby bump as she met with the Fijian President and other officials.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.