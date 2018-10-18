New Zealand's best sausage, or should we say sausages, for 2018 have been announced in the annual Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

With the results fittingly revealed on National Sausage Day, this year the judges simply couldn't choose between two top snarlers: Westmere Butchery in Auckland's beef and mushroom sausage and an Angus beef sausage from New World Te Rapa in Hamilton. So they were crowned joint winners in what is believed to be a first for the competition.

David Rossiter, owner of Westmere Butchery, has been in the industry for over 45 years and said his sausage victory is a dream come true: "It's fantastic to win this award. It's a dream come true, not just for me but for all the boys at the shop and every staff member. We'll be celebrating for sure."

Westmere Butchery's beef and mushroom sausage. Photo / Supplied
Westmere Butchery's sausage also won the People's Choice Award, a rare achievement to take our two of the supreme awards.

Joint winner, Chris Nicol, who heads up the butchery team at New World Te Rapa with his 25-years experience, said of his store's win: "We have won a couple of awards in the Devro Great New Zealand Sausage competition but never taken the top spot before. It's an unbelievable feeling. It's come at a tough time for us, we've been short of staff and we've needed people to step up and they did. It makes me so proud of my team and to be part of the industry."

New World Te Rapa's Angus beef sausage. Photo / Supplied
The two bangers beat out 480 other entries, from over 90 stores to take the top honours from a judging panel that included butchers, foodies and chefs.

Head "Aesthetic" judge, bite food writer and author Kathy Paterson, noted the standard of this year's winners - and the entry level across the competition - was incredibly high.

"Throughout this year's competition, the standard has been phenomenal. Flavours have been well thought through, the quality of the butchery has been impeccable and as a result it has created a really tough, but enjoyable, job for the judges.

READ MORE: Get the best sausage recipes from bite.co.nz

"In the past we've always had a sausage that has stood out but trying to find an outright Supreme Award winner this year was near on impossible. The panel of judges could make compelling cases for both winners and in the end we knew the fairest thing to do was crown them both."

The Supreme Champions. Photo / Supplied
The Devro New Zealand Wildcard winner was Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch for their Hot Chorizo sausage, produced in a Devro casing.

As we head in to the first official weekend of summer, you'll do well to take note of the list of winning wieners to try on the barbie.

Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition 2018 big winners:

2018 Supreme Award

• New World Te Rapa, Angus Beef

• Westmere Butchery, Beef and Mushroom

2018 People's Choice Award

• Westmere Butchery, Beef and Mushroom

2018 Devro NZ Wildcard Award

• Peter Timbs Meats, Hot Chorizo

2018 Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition Medallists:

Category: Beef

Gold: New World Te Rapa Angus Beef

Silver (joint): Hellers Ltd Hellers Angus

Silver (joint): Leonard's Superior Smallgoods Old English Beef

Bronze: Countdown Angus Beef

Category: Pork

Gold: L'Authentique Pure Pork
Silver: The Kiwi Butcher Shop Pure Pork
Bronze: Moos Baas & Oinks Pure Pork

Category: Poultry

Gold: New World Stonefields Smokey Chicken, Coriander & Garlic
Silver (joint): New World Stonefields Chicken, Coriander, Garlic & Mild Chilli
Silver (joint): Grey Lynn Butchers Free Range Chicken and Truffle
Bronze: Raeward Fresh Tower Junction The Senorita

Category: Pre-cooked

Gold: Cattermoles Butchery Kaiapoi Smoked Saveloy
Silver: Akaroa Butchery & Deli Cotechino
Bronze: Morepork BBQ Pork Hot Dog

Category: Flavoured

Gold: M & M Master Butchers Pork Flavoured
Silver: Esk Valley Meats Lamb & Mint Flavoured
Bronze (joint): Hellers Ltd Hellers Pork Flavour
Bronze (joint): New World Greenmeadows Pork Flavoured

Category: Continental Fresh

Gold: PAKn'SAVE Riccarton Italian Casalinga
Silver (joint): Foodstuffs South Island/ Pams Italian Lamb
Silver (joint): New World Stanmore Italian Pork
Bronze (joint): Aussie Butcher New Lynn Bratwurst
Bronze (joint): Avon's Butchery Italian Fennel Pork

Category: Continental Ready-to-Eat

Gold (joint): Zamora Picante Salami
Gold (joint): Peter Timbs Meats Hot Chorizo
Silver: The Butchers Block & Beef Classic Salami
Smokehouse Wanaka
Bronze: Ashby's Butchery Bell's Original Pepperoni

Category: Pre-cooked

Gold: Leonard's Superior Smallgoods Black Pudding
Silver: Cameron Harrison Butchery Black Pudding
Bronze: Wild Game Salamis Wild Venison French Black Pudding

Category: Traditional

Gold (joint): M & M Master Butchers Cumberland Pork
Gold (joint): L'Authentique Pork & Fennel
Silver: Raeward Fresh Queenstown Free Range Pork, Fresh Apple & Toasted Fennel Seeds
Bronze: The Produce Company Pork & Fennel

Category: Gourmet Beef

Gold (joint): Westmere Butchery Beef & Mushroom
Gold (joint): New World Stanmore Roast Beef, Horseradish & Beetroot
Silver: New World Greenmeadows Beef, Truffle & Parmesan
Bronze: Hellers Ltd Hellers Sticky Ginger Beef

Category: Gourmet Pork

Gold: Whenuapai Meat Merchant Free Range Pork, Sweet Gala Apple & Sage
Silver (joint): Aussie Butcher New Lynn Ben's Jalapeno & Smokey Cheese Sausage
Silver (joint): Avon's Butchery Pork & Cranberry
Bronze (joint): New World Bishopdale Pork Breakfast
Bronze (joint): New World Havelock North Pork & Paua

Category: Pre-cooked

Gold: Eastbourne Village Meats Red Roma
Silver: Euro Gourmet Meats Drunken Lamb & Onion
Bronze: Aussie Butcher New Lynn Moroccan Lamb

Category: Gourmet Beef

Gold (joint): Sausages by Design Naked Pure Pork
Gold (joint): Agora - Butchery & Deli Lentil, Kumara & Masala
Silver: PAKn'SAVE Cameron Road Vegetarian
Bronze: Grey Lynn Butchers Goan Chourico