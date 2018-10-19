Older Māori people from across the region had their annual fun day on October 18.

Called Taipahake, it has also been labelled the "Kaumātua Olympics".

It started with a pōwhiri, continued with games and food and ended with a dance, prizegiving and farewells. It was open to people aged over 60.

The overall organiser was Healthy Families Whanganui, but other iwi health and sports organisations helped out.

This year the catering was done by Hato Petera Hanera, Kaiwhaiki's Māori Catholic club.

The day first ran in 2015, and has become an annual occasion looked forward to by many.

It was the idea of Josephine Takarangi-Firmin and John Maihi. It's aimed at reducing social isolation, promoting more physical activity and retaining kinship links.

