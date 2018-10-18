A man has been removed from the crowd of royal watchers waiting for Meghan and Harry to arrive at Melbourne's Government House.

The man, aged in his 30s, co-operated with police when they confronted him behind barriers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, where the Duke and Duchess are due to arrive shortly after 11am.

Dressed in a dark red shirt and tan shorts, he was led away in handcuffs after being asked "what are you doing here?" by a female police officer.

News.com.au approached Victoria Police for comment. A spokeswoman said she did not have any information about why the man had been arrested at this time.
As with every stop on the royal tour, security is tight ahead of their arrival.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dozens of police in hi-vis vests are patrolling the road, along with event staff and a separate security team.

A man has been taken away for questioning in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images
A man has been taken away for questioning in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND | Health

Little Luke Vincent: The boy whose hugs for Harry went viral

18 Oct, 2018 12:15pm
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Samantha Markle ends her Meghan feud

18 Oct, 2018 10:16am
6 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

TV host calls Meghan Markle 'fake' in televised rant

18 Oct, 2018 8:23am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Buckingham Palace red-faced over Princess mix-up

18 Oct, 2018 7:35am
2 minutes to read