A man has been removed from the crowd of royal watchers waiting for Meghan and Harry to arrive at Melbourne's Government House.

The man, aged in his 30s, co-operated with police when they confronted him behind barriers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, where the Duke and Duchess are due to arrive shortly after 11am.

Dressed in a dark red shirt and tan shorts, he was led away in handcuffs after being asked "what are you doing here?" by a female police officer.

News.com.au approached Victoria Police for comment. A spokeswoman said she did not have any information about why the man had been arrested at this time.

As with every stop on the royal tour, security is tight ahead of their arrival.

Dozens of police in hi-vis vests are patrolling the road, along with event staff and a separate security team.