She's only 15-years-old, but Kea Walsh is already making $1000 a month creating her own designer cakes and selling them.

Starting her company, A Piece of Cake, nine months ago, the Gold Coast teen is now making up to four elaborate cakes a week for eager customers.

Despite the venture turning into a somewhat fulltime job, Walsh still makes sure to devote enough time to school and a baking traineeship which she loves.

"When I was younger I really liked food, I really liked eating it and I like to take on challenges so I can learn more," she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The idea to start her business came about after Walsh was asked to make a cake for a friend. Now she's selling her cakes all over the Gold Coast for between $115 - $160.

"At first it was just people we know, but then others started asking me to make things. They ask for birthday cakes, but I have done one wedding cake before," she told the Bulletin.

Walsh plans to grow the company and become a full-time patisserie chef and cake decorator after travelling to France to learn under some of the best pastry chefs on the planet.

Her mother, Anahera Walsh, has no doubt her daughter will acheive his, claiming baking is Walsh's passion in life.

"All I want for my children is to do what they love and be happy, whilst being smart at the same time and having a backup plan if she decides to change her mind," her mum shared.

Walsh believes her drive for cake making comes from a desire to make food with meaning. She says for her, the hard work is all part of the fun.