Prince Harry had an especially touching moment with a young fan who was out to greet the royals in Dubbo, Australia, today.

As Harry stepped off the plane, cameras snapped the sweet moment Harry bent down to give the little boy, five-year-old Bunninyong Public School student Luke Vincent, a big hug.

Even Meghan appeared thrilled by the encouter. Photo / Getty Images

After the embrace, the young man then reached out and grabbed Harry's beard at the chin, clearly fascinated by the Prince's his facial hair.

Harry was in no rush to leave as the boy kept touching his face, displaying the patience and kindness he shows to all his fans.

Advertisement

Prince Harry stopped for a moment to let the young boy stroke his famous beard. Photo / Getty Images

The boy then handed Meghan Markle a bunch of flowers, who thanked and embraced him too in another adorable moment.

Meghan also got an adorable embrace from the young boy. Photo / Getty Images

Cue the mass heart melting on social media:

Tiny boy stroking Harry’s beard in Dubbo is the sweetest thing you will see all day #imnotcryingyouare #royaltourdownunder — Anna Brain (@Brainybites) October 16, 2018

Oh gosh my poor heart cant handle this cuteness ❤️😭 — MinheeMM (@MmMinhee) October 16, 2018

Clearly these two are going to be parenting naturals!