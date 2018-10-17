Prince Harry had an especially touching moment with a young fan who was out to greet the royals in Dubbo, Australia, today.
As Harry stepped off the plane, cameras snapped the sweet moment Harry bent down to give the little boy, five-year-old Bunninyong Public School student Luke Vincent, a big hug.
After the embrace, the young man then reached out and grabbed Harry's beard at the chin, clearly fascinated by the Prince's his facial hair.
Harry was in no rush to leave as the boy kept touching his face, displaying the patience and kindness he shows to all his fans.
The boy then handed Meghan Markle a bunch of flowers, who thanked and embraced him too in another adorable moment.
Cue the mass heart melting on social media:
Clearly these two are going to be parenting naturals!