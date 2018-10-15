A mum was left mortified after uploading a seemingly innocent snap of two wardrobes she was trying to sell online, only to have it pointed out there was a rather embarrassing addition to the photo.

Sophie Eke thought her mum Julie's blunder was too hilarious not to share with the world and uploaded the picture in question to Twitter.

Can you spot the X-rated addition?

Can you spot the awkward mistake? Photo / Twitter
It seems Julie didn't realise the mirror showed off a lot more than she bargained for, revealing in a text message to her daughter how it was pointed out to her.

"Omg Sophie I have put a wardrobe photo up to sell and a lady has just messaged me to say she can see my boobs in the mirror," the text read.

Sophie was also kind enough to include the awkward text exchange between the stranger her clued her mother in to her mistake.

The post has been shared over 23,000 times, turning Julie's embarrassing gaffe into a viral sensation.

That is not a message you want to receive from a stranger. Photo / Twitter
