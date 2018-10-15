Heavily pregnant Pippa Middleton today entered a private maternity unit in London ahead of her husband, who was carrying what appeared to be two overnight bags.

The 35-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was followed into the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington by James Matthews, carrying a Cam Cam Copenhagen baby changing bag and another holdall.

Pippa, who was wearing a long blue coat, white shoes and sunglasses, was seen smiling as she entered the £7,500-a-night unit ($NZD15,000), where her nephews Prince George and Prince Louis and niece Princess Charlotte were born.

Kate suffered from severe morning sickness when she was expecting her children, but Pippa has boasted that she was enjoying a Zen-like pregnancy - using meditation to cope with the last few weeks before she gives birth.

The socialite attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle last Friday, sitting in the front row of the nave at St George's Chapel with her husband plus her brother James Middleton.

Pippa Middleton has shared that she turned to meditation to help maintain calm as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world. Photo / Getty Images

The highly-respected hospital is known for providing a premium service for its clients. Patients are each given a private room with their own en suite bathroom, as well as satellite TV offering 'major international channels'.

Gourmet food is also available via the wing's extensive menus, while new parents are also offered a wine list to celebrate their new arrival. A standard room at the wing costs £5,900 ($NZD11,800), while a deluxe room starts at £6,275 ($NZD12,600).

The price for a stay in one of the unit's suites - where Kate is believed to have given birth - is available on request, but is thought to be closer to £7,500.

Pippa appears to have taken her pregnancy in her stride, keeping up her fitness regime throughout. She has told how she had turned to meditation to help maintain calm as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

Writing in her Waitrose Weekend column, Pippa explained: "As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward.

"As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy. The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.

"Perhaps this is the body's way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead."

Pippa also said she had signed up to a beginners' meditation class, which would involve learning how to meditate twice daily for 20 minutes while chanting a mantra.

She previously revealed how she had been turning to barre-style workouts and swimming during pregnancy.

It comes as Kensington Palace announced this morning that an overjoyed Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby. The couple shared the news with the Queen and Royal Family at Eugenie's wedding.

Meghan, who wed Harry just five months ago, has had her 12 week scan and is believed to be due in late April. The duke and duchess have arrived in Sydney for their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.