Choosing a name for your baby can seem like an impossibly difficult task. After all, they have to live with it for the rest of their life and whatever flack they endure over it will feel like your fault.

It's a lot of pressure in addition to the already scary prospect of raising a child.

To help with the decision making process, website Stay at Home Mum has compiled a list from 900,000 parents to establish what look set to be 2019's most popular baby names.

From some new takes on old classics, to pop star tributes, here is the site's top baby name picks for the coming year.

While more unique names are set to shine in 2019, classic monikers such as Charlie and Liam are still going to hold popular status.

The name Liam translates to strong-willed warrior and protector, and famous actors Liam Neeson and Liam Hemsworth are perfect examples of the powerful name.

Charlie is not only going to be popular for boys, but also girls. The name may originate from the old English word ceorl which means "man", but that doesn't mean it isn't a great choice for a daughter too.

The name made the top 20 for boys in 2018 and is set to soar into the girls name charts in 2019.

Popular TV shows are also going to have a big impact on baby naming, with choices like Branson becoming more popular, as well as Quinn, and Sawyer.

As with Charlotte and George, who both jumped in popularity after Kate and William chose the names for their children, the name Louis is also expected to see a massive boost after the recent birth of the little Prince.

Both singer's and actor's names look to be big next year, with Ariana (as in Grande), and Mila (as in Kunis) making an appearance.

One of the world's biggest pop stars, Ariana Grande, has no doubt inspired the trend. And it's assumed Mila has risen in popularity thanks to actress Mila Kunis.

Celebrities baby names continue to inspire with Lila, as in Kate Moss' daughter, Harper, the name of the Beckham's daughter, and Luna, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter, all making the list.

Greek names are also making a come back, with the likes of Perstephanie, a take on Persephone, meaning to "murder" and "to destroy".

Here's the complete list: