An umpire who performed CPR on an Auckland teen who collapsed during his first game of the season is being hailed a lifesaver.

Oliver "Ollie" Tainui, 17, went into cardiac arrest during his team's first softball game of the season at Papakura's Prince Edward Park on Saturday, Counties-Manukau Softball Association posted on its Facebook page.

Ollie's mum Lea Tainui knew something was wrong when her son just stood still as the ball hurtled towards him, Stuff reported.

"Nobody knew what was going on. He said to someone in the outfield 'can't see' and started walking to the dugout," Tainui told Stuff.

His teammates rushed to help him as he fell backwards.

Tainui was standing in the softball dugout watching as umpire Tamati Montgomery carried out CPR on her son while they waited for St John ambulance to arrive.

Ollie, a student at Wesley College, was recovering at Middlemore Hospital and tests were being carried out on him to determine the cause.

But Tainui said having Montgomery who is trained in CPR on site and having an ambulance nearby saved her son's life.

"We are totally indebted to him," his mum told Stuff. She also thanked his teammates and the paramedics for helping Ollie on Saturday.

Ollie was selected last year for the ISA New Zealand Youth 16 Boys Team tour of Denmark and the Czech Republic.